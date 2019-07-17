Pure F***ing Comedy: Seth Rogen’s New ‘Good Boys’ Red Band Trailer Is Profane, Sexually Explicit And Absolutely Hilarious [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 CinemaCon - Universal Pictures Special Presentation

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

New ‘Good Boys’ Red Band Trailer

We’ve already told you funny the Seth Rogen-produced flick Good Boys is, but even we weren’t ready for the hilarity in the new Red Band trailer.

It’s NSFW so don’t get fired trying to get a laugh.

If you’re somewhere safe with headphones, then press play below.

We’ll definitely be in the theater for this one. How bout you?

Categories: New Movie, News, Pure Comedy

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.