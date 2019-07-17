Pure F***ing Comedy: Seth Rogen’s New ‘Good Boys’ Red Band Trailer Is Profane, Sexually Explicit And Absolutely Hilarious [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
New ‘Good Boys’ Red Band Trailer
We’ve already told you funny the Seth Rogen-produced flick Good Boys is, but even we weren’t ready for the hilarity in the new Red Band trailer.
It’s NSFW so don’t get fired trying to get a laugh.
If you’re somewhere safe with headphones, then press play below.
We’ll definitely be in the theater for this one. How bout you?
