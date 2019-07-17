Nordic Nonsense: Quavo Reveals That The Cuff-Happy Cops In Sweden Tried To Lock Him Up Before [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Quavo Says He Was Almost Locked Up In Sweden Like A$AP Rocky
Migos frontman Quavo was out in LA when TMZ ran up on him to ask his thoughts on Sweden’s piss poor treatment of A$AP Rocky.
Huncho took time to reveal that he too had been mistreated by the Swedes in the past.
Press play to hear the story…
