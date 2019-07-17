Shelved NBA Baller Brandon Jennings Shades Tae Heckard For Being 41-Years-Old & Contemplating ‘Basketball Wives’ Gig

Brandon Jennings Blasts Tae Heckard Over ‘Basketball Wives’ Gig

Remember Brandon Jennings?

The former Timberwolves player has a bone to pick with the mother of his son, actress Tae Heckard. The 29-year-old sounded off on Instagram to air out his grievances with Tae’s career and her age. Brandon is upset that the actress, 41, is considering getting a “Basketball Wives” check. He thinks she’s too old and needs to not be using him to get her career popping again.

He wrote:

“Why is my41-year-old baby mama trying [to] get on Basketball Wives. Ur not even a basketball wive. That’s not a real job.”

Jennings continued, seemingly taking a shot at whoever Tae is dating these days:

“Listen I’m old school. But how ya’ll ni**as let women date go on tv and talk about they ex and baby daddies!!! That’s so weird to me.”

You can see the post, HERE.

Brandon and Tae dated circa 2014. In late 2015, they welcomed a baby boy and their relationship dissolved around the baby’s delivery date.

Do YOU have any thoughts on Brandon’s apprehension to support Tae’s career moves?