Some Congratulatory Swirl: Insecure’s Jay Ellis To Marry Pregnant Girlfriend Nina Senicar

Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar To Marry, Have First Child

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar are ready to walk down the aisle and say “I do!”

According to the Serbian outlet Story, the Insecure star and his longtime blond-ish bae will become husband and wife in Italy later this year.

Additionally, Nina is four months pregnant with their first child.

MadameNoire caught wind of previous statements Nina has made about her future with Jay via HELLO:

In 2018, when asked about such plans, specifically marriage, she responded, “We are not planning it yet, although I’m never aware of it. If I ever get married I would like to be an intimate act in the family and friends circle.” She also told Hello that when it comes to being a mom, it would be her most significant role to date. “I’m sure that this role will be more important to me than any role in any film or series.”

Congratulations to Jay and Nina! Wonder who else from the Insecure cast will jump the broom before the new season starts?