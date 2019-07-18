Real Friends: Kim & Kanye Reportedly Reached Out To The White House Over ASAP Rocky Case

KimYe Reportedly Got The White House Involved In ASAP Rocky Case

Following news of ASAP Rocky’s arrest in Sweden, there were tons of tweets and comments asking Kim Kardashian to get involved–and as it turns out, that might be exactly what happened behind the scenes. According to reports from TMZ, Trump is very much aware of ASAP Rocky’s legal situation abroad and he’s got his team working on getting him freed as we speak, in part because of Kim and Kanye.

KimYe reportedly lobbied The White House to jump in and get involved in the drama over in Sweden, where the rapper has been behind bars for more than two weeks now as prosecutors determine whether or not he should be charged with aggravated assault.

The publication reports that as soon as Kim and Kanye heard about A$AP’s legal situation earlier this month, Ye urged his wife to talk to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law whom Kim is very familiar with from her previous work in the White House. Kim reportedly filled Jared in on what was happening, and he then took the info to the Cheeto-in-Chief.

Kareem Lamier and Darell Scott, members of the White House’s Urban Revitalization Coalition, also played a big role in getting ASAP’s case looked at, helping to connect the rapper’s management team directly with Kushner through a phone call.