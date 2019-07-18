Wait, What? Tennessee Police Beg People To Stop Flushing The Heisenberg Down The Toilet For Fear Of “Meth Gators”

Tennesee Police Fear Drug Flushing Will Lead To “Meth Gators”

Listen, we’re all for saving the environment but we can’t help but think this sounds like a bit of irrational fear. That said, we damn sure don’t want to run into a meth gator, soooo…

Yeah, according to CNN, Tennessee police are afraid that people’s habit of flushing drugs down the toilet when they’re about to be busted will lead to the Walter White of alligators.

Authorities at the Loretto Police Department are dead serious. Peep their Facebook post:

Early this morning Officers with the Loretto Police Department, with assistance from the Lawrence County Deputies, served a search warrant at 112 First Avenue in Loretto. Once inside the home Officers found Andy Perry attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia. He was unsuccessful. Perry was arrested for Possession of Schedule II (Meth) for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Evidence. 12 grams of Methamphetamine, 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth, and several items of paraphernalia were seized. Perry is being held at the Lawrence County Jail. On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.

Again, we’re no Steve Irwin, but meth gators just sounds like a thing that can’t happen, but who really wants to chance it?