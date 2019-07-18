Living Her Best Life: Jordyn Woods Denies Reports She’s Spoken On Kylie’s Skin-Out Girls Trip — Why Would She???

Jordyn Woods Says Page Six Source Is Bogus

Headlines circulated yesterday that said Jordyn Woods was “unbothered” by Kylie Jenner splurging on her new gal pals, now Jordyn is saying that’s highly unlikely; because she’s never said anything. Pagesix was at the source of the info when they reported that a “source” had the scoop on Jordyn Woods’ feelings on the trip.

“Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, ‘I’m a grown woman,’” our source said. “She’s just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK.”

Unfortunately, Woods says the quote is a complete lie.

We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about? — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) July 17, 2019

Welp! There you have it. Can she live?!