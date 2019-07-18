Most Expensivest: 2 Chainz Drinks Some $10,000 Japanese Whiskey [Video]

2 Chainz Tries Some Of The Most Expensivest Japanese Whiskey

On the latest episode of Most Expensivest, 2 Chainz is setting his sights on some Japanese Whiskey.

The price of a lot of alcoholic beverages can already put a hole in some pockets on a regular day, but this $10,000 Japanese Whiskey really takes that to a whole new level. Apparently, you can really taste the Japanese oak in it, which is part of what makes it worth so much money.

Before you go and drop $10K on a bottle yourself, see how our resident expensive items taste tester 2 Chainz feels about the whole thing: