Oh Word? Yeah, Aight: Swedish Ambassador Says Black People Shouldn’t Be Afraid To Pull Up Despite A$AP Rocky Situation [Video]

Swedish Ambassador Says A$AP Rocky’s Charges Might Be More Serious

Cap. Cap. Cap. Cap. Cap.

Apparently, the Ambassador to Sweden is doing some damage control in light of the bad PR the country is getting behind A$AP Rocky’s wrongful arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

Karin Olofsdotter tells TMZ that Rocky has not been singled out and is being treated with TLC. Olofsdotter also says that despite the fact that the whole incident is on tape, Rocky may be charged with more serious crimes, perhaps not seen. She didn’t really elaborate on her ominous statement.

She goes on to say that Black people should feel welcome because Sweden is “top ten in the world for rule of law” whatever the f**k THAT means…

Yeah. Naw.