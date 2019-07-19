BOSSIPSounds KVNG Premieres New Music Video “Wrong One”

British Singer Drops New Video For Song “Wrong One”

KVNG sings about what happens when love goes wrong for his latest music video.

The Brit-born crooner dropped the visual for his new single, “Wrong One,” a tune that he said was borne out of a relationship that went bad when he realized he chose the wrong girl.

“I wrote this at a time when I was in a relationship I wasn’t meant to be in,” KVNG told us. “I was going through the motions, telling myself I was fulfilled with someone who wasn’t right for me while someone else was on my mind.”

“Wrong One” will feature on KVNG’s new project “Broken,” which is set for release next month.

What do you think of the video?