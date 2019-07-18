Really, Unc? White Folks Cheer For Industry-Plant-Lookin’ Brotha “African-Americans Love You, Trump!”

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Black Fox News Audience Member Defends Against Donald Trump Racism

There’s nothing on this earth as obnoxious as a Black man who loves him some Donald Trump.

During a recent episode of Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade grabbed the ONE Black person in a studio full of white faces and asked him what he thinks about Trump’s racism.

The answer he got was cringy as F**K.

SMH. Yuck.

