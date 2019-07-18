Really, Unc? White Folks Cheer For Industry-Plant-Lookin’ Brotha “African-Americans Love You, Trump!”

Black Fox News Audience Member Defends Against Donald Trump Racism

There’s nothing on this earth as obnoxious as a Black man who loves him some Donald Trump.

During a recent episode of Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade grabbed the ONE Black person in a studio full of white faces and asked him what he thinks about Trump’s racism.

The answer he got was cringy as F**K.

Fox & Friends audience member: "If he's watching today, President Trump, African-Americans love you." pic.twitter.com/mkFeqSLwd7 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 18, 2019

Fox & Friends audience member denies that it's racist to tell people of color to go back where they came from, then says Ilhan Omar should leave the United States for Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/wn8ZSnmbgQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 18, 2019

SMH. Yuck.