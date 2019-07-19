TheGiftAlbum: Beyoncé Drops 27-Tracks Inspired By Disney Film Reboot Called “The Lion King: The Gift” — Stream It Here!

New Music: Beyonce Releases Album Inspired By ‘The Lion King’ Reboot

Queen NalaYONCE was inspired by the 2019 reboot of the classic Disney film The Lion King and she gave us a full album! It’s called The Lion King: The Gift and it’s blowing up the internet.

Beyoncé says the project was meant to be “a love letter to Africa” in a recent interview. Although curated by Nala herself, this is far from a solo project. Executive producer Bey solicited contributions from artists from various parts of the globe including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and South Africa. In the features, you’ll find Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Tekno sing in multiple languages. She also does duets with Donald Glover and Kendrick Lamar.

Even though The Gift is a separate project from the film’s official soundtrack, that doesn’t stop Beyoncé from telling that timeless story of the Pride Lands through each track.

Are YOU excited for it yet? Check it out below!