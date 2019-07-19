F**k 12: 4 Lyin’ A$$ Chicago Cops Fired For Covering Up Circumstances In Laquan McDonald Shooting

4 Chicago Cops Fired For Cover-Up Of Laquan McDonald Murder

For once there appears to be some justice when it comes to police who killed Black people.

As we previously reported, the Chicago cop who killed Laquan McDonald, Jason Van Dyke, has been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison.

Today, we are happy to report that the cops who tried to help Van Dyke cover-up his murderous intent have all been fired from the Chicago Police Department according to NBCNews.

Chicago’s superintendent of police, Eddie Johnson, in 2016 had recommended that Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Ricardo Viramontes, Janet Mondragon and Daphne Sebastian be fired for violating rules of conduct after the shooting, according to the board’s decision released Thursday. Franko, who was the first on-scene supervisor in the October 2014 shooting, approved reports that “contained several demonstrable and known falsehoods,” including that Van Dyke was injured by the 17-year-old, who had been carrying a knife, the police board wrote in the decision. The other three officers, all of whom were on the scene, gave statements about the shooting, and the board found that “each of the three officers failed in their duty — either by outright lying or by shading the truth.”

We kinda wish these cops would be charged criminally and imprisoned too because they definitely deserve it, but at LEAST they lost their jobs.

Good riddance.