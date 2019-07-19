WHOM Or WHAT Is A Kylie??? Jordyn Woods Extends Her Winning Streak With A Feature In Rick Ross’s “Big Tyme” Video

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Jordyn Woods Stars In New Rick Ross Video

Ah yes, another W for bounce back Goddess Jordyn Woods who snagged a look in Rick Ross’s extravagant new “Big Tyme” video that extended her untouchable streak, brought classic video vixen energy back and sparked yet another well-deserved celebration across the internet.

Peep the pics and reactions to Jordyn Woods’s latest WIN on the flip.

Moood be 0 to 100

    Haaaaaaaaaater.

