Stick To Sports? Sheeeeit: Dan Le Batard Goes Smooth Off On “Send Her Back” Chant And ESPN’s “Cowardly, Weak Azz” No Politics Policy [Video]

Dan LeBatard Goes Off On “Send Her Back” And ESPN’s Cowardly Politics Policy

Dan Le Batard is NOT here for the pussyfooting.

Yesterday on his radio show, he went balls-to-the-wall, pedal-to-the-floor, full-speed-ahead in RIPPING not only Donald Trump for his “send her back” chant, but also his employer ESPN for not having “the stomach” to discuss these topics in the wake of Jemele Hill’s accurate portrayal of the President in 140 characters or less a few years ago.

Press play below to hear Dan go full Dracarys.

We’re almost positive Dan is gonna get a call from up on high about this, but f**k ’em. Right is right and wrong is wrong.