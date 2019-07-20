Blue Ivy’s Blackity Black As Hell Feature On The Lion King Soundtrack Has Scorched The Internet And We Are All Bowing Down To Our President

Beyonce finally dropped her opus tribute to Mother Africa with a Lion King soundtrack. It’s not hyperbole to say that the most anticipated part of the album was the fact that Blue Ivy was going to be featured. Well, now we know what that feature sounds like and it has blown Twitter all the way up.

My house after I finished playing Brown Skin Girl Ft Wizkid & Blue Ivy on a loudspeaker#TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/D4HeppEAia — J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) July 19, 2019

Blue is now a composer, song-writer and singer. What can’t she do? Just let the record show that we at Bossip have always supported our overlord and hope she remembers our gestures when she is empress of the earth. *bows*

Peep the wildest most Hive-iest reactions.