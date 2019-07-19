Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, Trina & More Link Up For Conversations With Claire In Miami

Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily presents: Conversations with Claire Miami. Tastemakers were invited to share an intimate moment with other successful entrepreneurs, all while enjoying a night of fashion, delectables, and gems from Entrepreneur and CEO Claire Sulmers & her celebrity friends including Trina, Amara La Negra, Lil Yachty’s fly azz mama Venita McCollum, & more!  Check out more photos on the flip!

