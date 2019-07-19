TheManeChoicePrivateDinner Courtney Adeleye Hosts Exuberant ESSENCE Fest Outing For Beautiful Black Bosses

Courtney Adeleye Hosts “The Mane Choice” Private Dinner During ESSENCE Fest

The Mane Choice Founder Courtney Adeleye hosted a super swanky, super private dinner during ESSENCE fest for women leading the charge in activism, natural hair, and media.

The soiree took place at New Orleans’ Roosevelt hotel in the penthouse and was attended by activist Tamika Mallory, activist/TV personality Yandy Smith….

natural hair stars Africa Miranda and Lexi With The Curls as well as media bosses Brande Victoria (MadameNoire) and Jessica Andrews (Refinery 29).

The exclusive event featured Adeleye speaking on the importance of black female entrepreneurship and tips on how she personally started her now $100 million business. To start off each woman in attendance on their entrepreneurial journey, Courtney gifted everyone Versace piggy banks.

The Mane Choice products are packed with vitamins and the brand specializes in healthy hair growth and retention.

