#TheManeChoicePrivateDinner Courtney Adeleye Hosts Exuberant ESSENCE Fest Outing For Beautiful Black Bosses
Courtney Adeleye Hosts “The Mane Choice” Private Dinner During ESSENCE Fest
The Mane Choice Founder Courtney Adeleye hosted a super swanky, super private dinner during ESSENCE fest for women leading the charge in activism, natural hair, and media.
The soiree took place at New Orleans’ Roosevelt hotel in the penthouse and was attended by activist Tamika Mallory, activist/TV personality Yandy Smith….
View this post on Instagram
I experienced so many special moments at #EssenceFest, but one that sticks out is attending @themanechoice dinner by owner, @courtneyadeleye. This woman is not only a business superstar, she’s also a spiritual leader. My sister @yandysmith and I were BLESSED to be in her presence. The room was full of beautiful black women making a difference from the inside out. My cup is running over with inspiration! Thank you, Courtney! 🖤✊🏾 #Repost @courtneyadeleye ・・・ Last night was amazing! I hosted a dinner in New Orleans and the support was insane! First let me say that it was such an honor to finally meet @tamikadmallory who I call our modern day Martin Luther King because she doesn’t just talk about civil rights she’s an active leader! Then there’s @yandysmith …. I can’t even articulate what I want to say about her. All I can say is this….it’s not everyday you meet GOOD people! When I say good people, I’m not talking about the people who wants to be around for selfish reason. She’s a supporter off all things GOOD! I don’t care if she has 1000 things to do and I call on her….she’s there! She inspires me KEEP MOVING with no excuses. If you look at her IG stories I’m sure you will see what I mean. She worked her booth, came to see me and still went to show support for another friend performing. @yandysmith there’s nothing you can ask of me that I won’t make happen. Thank you guys for an amazing night! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #TheManeChoicePrivateDinner #TheManeChoice #EssenceFest
natural hair stars Africa Miranda and Lexi With The Curls as well as media bosses Brande Victoria (MadameNoire) and Jessica Andrews (Refinery 29).
The exclusive event featured Adeleye speaking on the importance of black female entrepreneurship and tips on how she personally started her now $100 million business. To start off each woman in attendance on their entrepreneurial journey, Courtney gifted everyone Versace piggy banks.
The Mane Choice products are packed with vitamins and the brand specializes in healthy hair growth and retention.
Watch a clip from the #TheManeChoicePrivateDinner below.
View this post on Instagram
Too many plugs and not enough power! If you got the plug, use it and power the person next to you! Impromptu dinner in my room to kickoff the #EssenceFest weekend! I think sometimes people forget the true meaning of networking. I bring people together to not only benefit from me, but to be benefited by everyone in the room. See, I don’t do this thing for show. I do it because it’s needed. I can’t sit around and say why don’t people do this and why don’t people do that. I step in and do what I can myself. It’s time to bring back helping without expectations! It’s time to bring back helping people outside of our circle. Thank you to everyone who came out to #TheManeChoicePrivateDinner in New Orleans! Let’s continue this networking conversation at @TheBawseConference
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.