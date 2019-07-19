No Rushing: Toya Wright’s Baby Daddy Trolls Her For Being Too Timid To Tie The Knot

Toya And Her Baby Daddy Purchase A Home, But What About Marriage?

Toya Wright’s baby daddy Robert Rusing has some jokes on her. The father used The Faceapp to age a photo of them together while trolling her for being too scared to tie the knot with him. If Toya and Robert did jump the broom, it would be her 3rd marriage, and that apparently has Toya nervous. In the caption, her boo wrote jokingly under their aged photo:

And she still scared to get married. #StillTogether

Here’s the photo Robert posted.

Ironically for Toya and Robert, they’ve just purchased their first home together. Toya shared the news on her Instagram page.

Me and my baby bought our 1st home together! Thank u @b_luxurious for helping us find our beautiful new home

The paperwork isn’t done to declare them married, but Robert and Toya are definitely tied together with this huge purchase! And he ensures his lady he’s not going anywhere. Congratulations to them.