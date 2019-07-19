Ebro In The Morning: Hot 97 Host Presses Mayor Bill De Blasio Over Eric Garner’s Death And Lack Of Accountability [Video]

Ebro In The Morning Grills Mayor de Blasio Over Eric Garner Case

You got a lot of ‘splainin’ to do, de Blasio.

The bacon boy who killed Eric Garner is still gainfully employed by the NYPD despite the fact that he used a chokehold that is supposed to be outlawed and killed a man.

Hot 97’s Ebro and a whole lot of other people want some answers.

Yeah aight.