Willow Smith Drops Self-Titled Third Studio Album — Stream It Now!

Willow Smith Drops New Self-Titled Album

Who run the world? THE SMITHS!

After celebrating Jaden’s 21st birthday, the youngest superstar of the crew is blessing us with some new music. Willow has officially dropped her self-titled third studio album and it’s already getting amazing reviews.

The 8-track project’s only feature is big bro Jaden, as Willow explores a multitude of genres. Tamar Braxton showed the 18-year-old lots of love on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the album artwork:

“If you can actually let yourself go that deep…. go feed your soul this medicine 🔮THIS IS MAGICAL BRILLIANCE.”

Willow’s super excited about fans hearing her latest offering… she hit Instagram and said she was “ecstatic.”

Stream snippets of Willow below.