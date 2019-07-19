Trump’s Amerikkka: Bigoted Gas Station Bozo Gets Hostile With Hispanic Woman “Go Back To Your Country, ICE Will Come!” [Video]

Gas Station Attendant Berates Hispanic Woman With Racist Chant

An a$$hole in Naperville, Illinois echoed the same rhetoric that Donald Trump so richly basked in during his KKKampaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina earlier this week.

The gas station employee is seen on the following viral video berating Hispanic women and telling them to “go back where they come from”.

Don’t take our word for it, press play below.

Can you imagine how much worse it will get if Trump wins another election? Please go vote.