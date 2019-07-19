It’s A Wrap: Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder And Aggravated Robbery During Home Invasion, Faces 99 Years

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder And Robbery Facing 99 Years

Once again, another rapper is going to lose his career and potentially the rest of his life behind some heinous crime.

Texas rapper Tay-K is facing five to ninety-nine years in prison for every charge against hime after he was found guilty of a 2016 murder and aggravated robbery according to Fox4News.

The 19-year-old born Taymore McIntyre initially pleaded guilty to the robbery but not the body, his lawyer couldn’t convince a judge that his client wasn’t liable.

What’s crazy is that this isn’t the only robbery and murder case that Tay-K is facing! He’s still facing a capital murder charge in Bexar County and an aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County. Both of those incidents took place after the rapper cut off the ankle monitor he was assigned after he was arrested for the chargees he was just found guilty of.

This kid was out of control and now he’s going somewhere where being out of control is the only thing that might keep him alive. SMH