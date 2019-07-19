TheGiftAlbum: Queen NalaYONCE Drops Extended Version Of “Mood 4 Eva,” “Spirit” And “Bigger” Videos

Beyoncé Releases Extended Version Of “Mood 4 Eva,” “Spirit” & “Bigger” Videos

As with any of her projects, Beyoncé is setting the bar HIGH with her Lion King soundtrack. The queen has not only gifted us an entire album (literally titled The Lion King: The Gift) — but now, fans can also revel in the extended version of her track “Mood 4 Eva.” It’s by Queen NalaYONCE, so you already know it’s a bop. Snippet below and click here to listen to the full song, exclusively on TIDAL.

Further blessing us with her divine presence, Bey Bey dropped an extended visual for “Spirit” and “Bigger,” plus new awe-inspiring photos for the ‘Gram. Swipe left on the pics below.

We’re still coming down from the Homecoming high, but….

… the more Bey (and Blue Ivy Carter), the better. Hit the flip for the extended cut of “Spirit” and “Bigger” and stay tuned!