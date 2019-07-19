Hot Girls Up! Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Future’s Fugazee ‘Hot Boy Summer’ Playlist With One Of Her Own 

Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Playlist

At first, the Hot Girl vs. Hot Boy Summer thing started out as a joke. That was until Future took it upon himself to take on the title as Head Coach of the Hot Boys. Now, judging by by folks on social media, it’s officially a competition to see who will come out on top at the end of the Summer.

Sigh Megan Thee Stallion pushed the concept of a Hot Girl/ Hot Boy summer to encourage women and men to live their best lives. But boys hate seeing women live their best and decided hot boy summer means hurting women and ruining their experience for points. I’m sick — aM i YoUr TyPe🥴🥴 (@__hto__) July 18, 2019

Even though Hot Girl originator Megan Thee Stallion tried to put an end to the game, the Hot Boys just couldn’t stand to see Hot Girls enjoying themselves.

Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2019

Future went as far as to create his very own Hot Boy playlist on Spotify.

But H-Town Hottie Meg wasn’t too fazed.

Lol don’t worry HOT GIRLS I’m abt to drop my playlist brb https://t.co/F6irFkzWRD — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 19, 2019

She dropped a playlist of her own shortly after, officially making it a competition between Hot Girls and Hot Boys for the rest of the Summer.

Hey HOT GIRLS here’s my HOT GIRL SUMMER play list on @Spotify 😛😛🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ORzVJzVKTX pic.twitter.com/hlb93Fwibj — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 19, 2019

Looks like Hot Girls are up 10.