The Russo Brothers Just Dropped A New Trailer At Comic-Con For ’21 Bridges’ Starring Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Check Out The Trailer For Chadwick Boseman’s Upcoming Film 21 Bridges

During their Comic-Con panel on Friday, Avengers: End Game directors Anthony and Joe Russo shared another look at their upcoming film, which stars Chadwick Boseman.

In 21 Bridges, An NYPD detective closes off the island of Manhattan in an effort to capture a pair of suspected cop-killers. As he digs deeper into the case, he realizes the crime was part of a much larger conspiracy that may involve corrupt officers.

Check out the brand new trailer for the upcoming film down below: