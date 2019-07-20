Bag Secured: Kevin Garnett Reportedly Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month n Spousal & Child Support

Kevin Garnett Odered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Spousal & Child Support

According to The Blast, Kevin Garnett’s ex-wife is about to be paid like an NBA superstar.

The former NBA baller was ordered to pay his ex-wife Brandi Garnett $100,000 a month to cover both child and spousal support. The order is only in effect until they work out a permanent deal.

Brandi was reportedly seeking 46,000 a month in child support, estimating that she will have the kids 95% of the time. She was also asking for another $146,000 in spousal support and then another $300,000 to cover her legal fees.

However, in the new ruling, Brandi got the $300,000 she was asking for and an additional $225,000.

Brandi filed for divorce earlier this year. She is seeking physical custody of the former couple’s two kids.He also asked the court to terminate spousal support for Brandi, because a prenup the couple signed a month before they got married.