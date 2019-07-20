Mo Money: Prince’s Estate Wins A Whopping $7 Million In Bootleg Lawsuit Against Eye Records

Prince Estate Wins Big In A Bootleg Lawsuit Against Eye Records

A lawsuit that dates back to August 2018 against Eye Records has come to a close, and it ends with the Prince estate reportedly being awarded $7 million, along with the added comfort that all bootlegged releases associated with Prince will be taken down.

TMZ obtained legal documents, saying on Friday that a judge had sided with the estate in its suit against the label. Eye Records was described as merely a “bootleg label” dedicated to sharing unauthorized releases from the late music icon.

The millions of dollars and pulled releases stem from a default judgment, which are all the result of the 2018 suit that the estate filed in response to the alleged release and promotion of 18 posthumous Prince compilations. According to the suit, none of those releases—which range from live show recordings to some unreleased cuts—were facilitated with any agreement from the estate.

In addition, an accompanying website for these bootlegers has already been removed.

Congrats to Prince’s estate for getting the unauthorized recordings off of the label’s site–and that $7 million sure doesn’t hurt either.