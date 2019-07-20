‘The Lion King’ Cast Takes A Quiz To Find Out Which Characters They Really Are [Video]

The Cast Of The Lion King Finds Out What Characters They Are

The cast of The Lion King includes an insanely talented cast of characters (Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric Andre, JD McCrary, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alfre Woodard, Florence Kasumba, and director Jon Favreau) many of which stopped by Buzzfeed recently to take a quiz.

In preparation for the film’s first weekend at the box office, they all sat down to determine once and for all which Lion King character they really are–and surprisingly, there might be a few more Scars in the pride than we all might have thought.

Check out the video down below to see how the cast fares: