Black Man Freed After Serving 28 Years For Crime He Didn’t Commit Walks Out Smiling, “I Can’t Hold No Grudge” [Video]

Wrongfully Convicted Corey Atchison Freed From Prison

Corey Atchison, 48, was released Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes, after serving 28 years for a crime he didn’t commit, according to ABC News.

Atchison was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1991 for the fatal shooting of James Lane in Tulsa in 1990 during what police said was a gang-related attempted robbery. It’s believed that Atchison was coerced into “confessing” he did the crime. The finding of “actual innocence” by Holmes makes Atchison eligible for up to $175,000 in compensation for a wrongful conviction under Oklahoma state law.

After walking free from the courthouse this week, Atchison says he’s not holding any grudges towards the people who landed him in prison for almost three decades.

