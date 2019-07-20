SMDH: Nike Apologizes To Black Family Accused Of Stealing $12 Basketball At Santa Monica Store 

Black Family Racially Profiled At Santa Monica NIKE Store

Damn. Black folks still can’t just walk around a clothing store without being followed or accused of stealing. Santa Monica couple Joel Stallworth and TaMiya Dickerson experienced just that on Friday after a Nike store manager told police that they stole a $12 Nike swoosh mini basketball, which they in fact purchased.

According to reports, Stallworth and Dickerson were leaving the Los Angeles store when the manager, a White woman, followed them outside and accused them of stealing. They reassured her that the ball was purchased, but in true White lady fashion, the manager flagged down the police.

Once the police made their way over, the couple pulled out their recent to prove that they bought the basketball. The manager, and officers, were shook when they realized the Dickerson and Stallworth were telling the truth.

NIKE issued a statement to the family after the incident, saying:

“We are taking the recent situation at our Santa Monica store very seriously, and we are currently investigating the facts. We will continue to work with our teams to ensure we deliver on our expectations for consumer experiences.”

However, the couple is still quite pissed about the incident. Stallworth told KTLA:

“She had zero evidence that I stole anything. She couldn’t have evidence because I bought it. She discriminated against me. She planted an evil seed in the officer, so as soon as the officer came up to me, he said, ‘Sir, give me the stolen ball.’”

Once the incident was resolved, the couple returned the basketball to the store and got a full refund. Sucks it had to come to that in 2019 smh.