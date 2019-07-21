Super Dope: Mahershala Ali Starring In Marvel’s “Blade” Reboot

Mahershala Ali To Play Blade In New Netflix Reboot

Blade is back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was introduced at Comic-Con as the lead in the action reboot Saturday night.

Ali made an appearance at the end of the panel to reveal the news that he will be taking the sword from Wesley Snipes, who previously played the Marvel Comics character in three films from 1998 to 2004 and made the film a cult-classic.

Ali has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before: as the villainous Cornell Stokes, a.k.a. Cottonmouth, on Netflix’s “Luke Cage” and did a helluva job on HBO’s “True Detective”, so it’s only right that he keeps this hot streak going by reviving a classic and doin it justice.