A Lil’ Positivity: Philly Man Scales A 19-Story Building To Save His Trapped Mother During A Fire [Video]

Philly Man Climbs Building To Save His Mother During A Fire

According to ABC Philly, a Philadelphia man has become a local hero after scaling a West Philadelphia apartment building during a fire to save his mother.

Jermaine, 35, is a roofer by trade, so he has some experience with tall buildings. “As kids we used to jump roofs,” he said. “Glad I had the practice.”

Last week when the 19-story Westpark Apartments high-rise at 4445 Holden Street started filling with smoke, Jermaine got a call from his sister that their mother, 65-year-old Sheila, who is bed-ridden, couldn’t get out of her 15th floor apartment. So he sprang into action.

After being blocked by the police when trying to enter the building, he decided to climb up and save her himself.

“All for my mom’s safety, period. I wasn’t worried about mine at all. She can’t get out of the bed or walk around so if there’s a fire she needs help out,” he said.

Jermaine actually DID make it all the way to his mom’s balcony and was assured by her that she was doing OK because the fire was contained.

Instead of arresting Jermaine when he climbed back down, an officer actually let him go.