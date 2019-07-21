‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Officially Dethroned ‘Avatar’ As The Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Avengers: Endgame Is The Highest Grossing Movie Ever

After 9 years of holding the title as the world’s highest grossing film ever, James Cameron’s Avatar has been dethroned by Avengers: Endgame.

As of Saturday, July 20, the fourth installment in the Avengers franchise had raked in $2.7892 billion at the global box office, which is just about $500,000 shy of Avatar‘s $2.7897 billion record. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the big news during San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, confirming that Endgame would close the $500K gap by Sunday.

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” he announced during Marvel’s highly-anticipated Hall H panel.

Since the film’s initial release back in April, Endgame has broken multiple records, including the fastest film to hit $100 million at the box office, the highest-grossing opening day in history, and the first film to earn $1 billion in an opening weekend.

But in order to assure their status as the number one film of all time, the Avengers movie received a boost when it was re-released in theaters with a little extra footage back in June–which is what eventually set Endgame over the top.

The directors of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo, issued a thank you to fans on Twitter after the news broke yesterday.

To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you…https://t.co/MRKEKaKvVW — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 21, 2019