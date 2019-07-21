GUHHATL Brandon Barnes Responds To Waka’s Claims That He’s A ‘Fake’ Firefighter

Brandon Barnes Responds To Fake Firefighter Claims

Brandon Barnes is responding to claims that he’s up to some shady shenanigans.

On the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Waka Flocka chats with his mom Ms. Deb about her godson Brandon Barnes. Deb tells Waka she’s unsure if Brandon is telling the truth about training to become a firefighter and Waka’s ADAMANT that he’s a liar.

According to Waka Brandon’s a “con artist”, manipulator” and “psychopath” who needs to get checked for previously “playing” his mother.

“No way in hell I’m about to let him do it twice. I’m ‘bout to check him.”

Brandon has since taken to Twitter to defend himself. In an open letter Brandon says he’s still TRAINING for the firefighter gig and he realizes that he’s being “misunderstood.”

“One of the main things that I personally love about this new career choice that I am IN THE PROCESS of achieving is, when you make up your to be a EMT-Firefighter you’ve truly learned how to be selfless. “The things that I see and hear on this TV show are not all accurate and that’s okay. I lam still able to say i love everyone and truly mean it from the bottom of my heart. All I’ve ever wanted to do was help people and now it’s time I focused on that.”

Oop! Do YOU think Brandon lied about being a firefighter???

