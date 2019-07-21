No More Young Draco? Soulja Boy Is Reportedly Making Big Life Changes After His Early Release From Jail

- By Bossip Staff

Soulja Boy Is Making Lifestyle Changes Following His Stint In Jail

Following his early release from county jail, Soulja Boy is reportedly making some huge changes to his lifestyle, which includes shrinking his social circle and not posting as much on social media.
According to reports from TMZ, sources close to Soulja have explained that his three months in L.A. County Jail served as an eye-opener for the rapper, and now that he’s back home, he’s cutting a lot of unhealthy things out of his life–which includes both cutting people off and cutting down on his time on Twitter and Instagram.
One of the biggest changes yet is that Soulja Boy reportedly kicked a bunch of people out of his San Fernando Valley house, the same one that was burglarized while he was locked up.

Back in April, thieves hit Soulja’s home and made off with $500,000 in cash, jewelry and his iPhone — which they allegedly used to go live on the rapper’s Instagram account. But, when Young Draco caught wind of the burglary in jail, he was convinced the whole thing was an inside job.

In the current day, Soulja was just released from jail last Sunday, getting out 146 days early due to a combo of good behavior, time served, and overcrowding. In April, Soulja was sentenced to 240 days and 265 days of community service for violating his probation.
