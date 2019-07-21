No More Young Draco? Soulja Boy Is Reportedly Making Big Life Changes After His Early Release From Jail

One of the biggest changes yet is that Soulja Boy reportedly kicked a bunch of people out of his San Fernando Valley house, the same one that was burglarized while he was locked up.

Back in April, thieves hit Soulja’s home and made off with $500,000 in cash, jewelry and his iPhone — which they allegedly used to go live on the rapper’s Instagram account. But, when Young Draco caught wind of the burglary in jail, he was convinced the whole thing was an inside job.