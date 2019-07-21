“Snowfall” Sneak Peek: Franklin Reveals New Strategy To His Team [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Snowfall

Source: Courtesy FX Networks / FX Networks

Watch A Scene From Season 3 Episode 2 Of “Snowfall”

We’re just a couple of days away from a new episode of FX’s hit show “Snowfall” and we’ve got a clip for your viewing pleasure. Watch as Franklin tells the crew about his new direction for the business.

Watch Snowfall on Wednesdays at 10pm on FX.

