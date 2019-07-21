EricaThomas: Georgia Lawmaker Says Dusty Deplorable Told Her ‘Go Back Where You Came From’ During Grocery Store Incident

Erica Thomas Confronts Man Who Verbally Assaulted Her In Grocery Store

A black Georgia lawmaker who went viral after she tearfully recalled a racist incident at a local grocery store had a face off with the man who hurled insults her way.

State rep. Erica Thomas who represents District 39, recorded an emotional Facebook Live video detailing an incident at a GA Publix where a white man called her “lazy” and a “son a b***” in front of her child and told her to “go back where she came from.” (Sound familiar?)

“This white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of [expletive]. You need to go back where you came from,'” said Thomas who noted that he was angry because she was in the Express lane at the grocery store but had 15 items in her cart. “Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.”

We have a serious problem in this Country when @itsericathomas is subjected to racism in a Cobb County @Publix in front of her daughter. #gapol. #IStandwithErica thank you @RenittaShannon for alerting me and the @NAACPGA. #NoPlaceforHate. pic.twitter.com/hN5HDS4aG9 — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) July 20, 2019

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

Disgusting.

That rancid racist whose been getting dragged to aisle 3 and dubbed “Publix Paul” has since come forward and identified himself as Eric Sparkes.

In an email to WSBTV, Sparkes said Thomas was embellishing the incident for her political career and claimed that he’s previously encountered racism because of his Cuban heritage.

“I NEVER ONCE TOLD HER TO BACK TO WHATEVER,” wrote Sparkes. “I am Cuban and have felt prejudice racism as a child. She assumes because I am white it’s about race. This woman is her own worst enemy…”

Here is the email the customer accused of verbally harassing Representative Erica Thomas sent me after our report at 12. Our team met up with him that afternoon in what ended up being a heated confrontation between him and Thomas. That part of the story is ahead starting at 9. pic.twitter.com/Vre8jFH6U6 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 21, 2019

Suuuure thing, sir.

Later while Erica was interviewing with the local news about the situation, Sparkes showed up and an explosive showdown happened. Sparkes admitted that he called the pregnant woman a “SOB” but said she “lied’ about the “go back comment.”

WSBTV was on hand for the incident:

“I’m a liar about what?” Thomas asked Sparkes. “Everything that happened,” Sparkes said. “Me telling you to ‘Go back where you came from. Did I say that? Is it on video?” “Are you serious? What did you say to me then,” Thomas asked. “I called you a lazy (expletive),” Sparkes said to Thomas. “That’s the worst thing I said.” “Yeah, that makes you look better to say that,” Thomas said.

So Eric Sparkes admits to approaching me and verbally assulting me in front of my 9 year and but not the rest of his statements. You sounds like a coward to me and that’s fine you will think twice before you berate any one again!You keep lying we have witnesses that will testify! pic.twitter.com/HRWTBZ89SC — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 21, 2019

Despite cries of a “hate hoax” on social media, Erica assured WSBTV that some sort of “go back” language was used and claims she has witnesses to back her up.

“I don’t want to say he said, ‘Go back to your country,’ or ‘Go back to where you came from,'” Thomas said. “But he was making those types of references is what I remember.” […] “Of course you would deny those things. But the people in the store, you know we have witnesses that are willing to be a witness in court.”

We stand with Erica, it’s not hard to believe that an enraged Incel would mirror Cretin In Chief’s “go back” statements. Looks like Publix is gonna need a clean up on aisle 3, soon.