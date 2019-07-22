F**k 12: Louisiana Cop Says “Vile Idiot” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Shot On His Facebook Page

Louisiana Cop Posts Facebook Comment About AOC Getting Shot

Amerikkka has always been racist as hell, but we had reached a point where racist and bigots knew it was socially unacceptable to live their truth out loud. However, in Trump’s Amerikkka, these soup cookies have been emboldened to let their hate flag fly.

According to NOLA, a Gretna police officer in Louisiana, Charlie Rispoli, posted a Facebook comment calling AOC a “vile idiot” who “needs a round, and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.” A hate crime-y play on words that references the Congresswoman’s bartending past and a bullet.

Here’s what police chief Charlie Lawson had to say about his mans:

“I will tell you this: This will not go unchecked,” Lawson said. “I’m not going to take this lightly and this will be dealt with on our end. It’s not something we want someone that’s affiliated with our department to make these types of statements. That’s not going to happen.” Lawson said he does not think the comment constitutes an actual threat, but it appears to violate the department’s social media policy, which he said all officers have read and signed. “Whether you agree or disagree with the message of these elected officials and how frustrated you may or may not get, this certainly is not the type of thing that a public servant should be posting,” he said.

Here’s why this matters so much and why Trump’s racist rhetoric is so dangerous to the women of color that he’s targeted.

Rispoli was replying to a “satire” FAKE NEWS STORY that quoted AOC saying “We pay soldiers too much”. The Snopes website marked this story “false” but it didn’t stop someone simple like officer Rispoli from believing it and taking action.

See how this can go left?

Please vote.