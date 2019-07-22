RHOA: Marlo Gives A Tour Of Her Billionaire Boyfriend Gifted Bachelorette Pad [Video]

Marlo Hampton Gives Tour Of Her Home

Marlo Hampton’s welcoming Bravo cameras to “The Hamptons”, her Atlanta townhouse. The RHOA personality is showing off her bachelorette pad that includes black decorations, a tree branch, and a sheep adorned table.

Marlo also took Bravo inside her FABULOUS closet. Inside she has personally signed Christina Louboutin heels, Chanel crocodile skin purses, and an orange Hermes bag.

“I may not have a peach but I’m from Florida baby, I definitely have an orange,” said Marlo.

In case you didn’t know, Marlo’s home was fully paid for by her (unnamed) billionaire ex-boyfriend who also bought a home for her mother.

“We dated for five years, so it was a serious relationship. My home, I got for my birthday, what, 10 years ago,” Marlo revealed during an interview with The Daily Dish. “And I was shocked, because I didn’t know I was just getting [my home paid for].”

Take a peek into Marlo’s house below.