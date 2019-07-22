KaronBrown Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 11-Year-Old Washington D.C. Boy

Some of 11-year-old Karon Brown’s friends told me they just put up this poster on his favorite gas pump—the one where he would pump folks’ gas for spare change. Hear from them on @wusa9 at 11. pic.twitter.com/eKxXRxJuuT — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) July 20, 2019

Stop the violence…

29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Karon Brown Shooting

Police have made an arrest in the case of a fatal shooting of a Washington, D.C. boy.

Karon Brown, 11, was fatally shot Thursday in Southeast D.C. after five young men between the ages of 10 to their early 30s got into a dispute and shots rang out. A witness told authorities that they moved Brown into a vehicle to take cover. Several rounds were fired into that vehicle and the boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham announced Sunday that 29-year-old Tony Antoine McClam had been taken into custody for the boy’s death. WUSA 9 reports that McClam was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

MPD is pleased to announce an arrest in the 7/18/19 homicide of 11 y/o Karon Brown. Thank you to our homicide unit for closing this case quickly, our community for providing tips, and federal partners for offering additional reward money. Full release: https://t.co/9v9RC0bPSq pic.twitter.com/noo10Dsg3a — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 21, 2019

The mayor is encouraging residents to report illegal firearms in the District so that situations like this won’t happen.

“People who would be so brazen and callous have no regard for human life and have no regard for the innocence of childhood, cannot be allowed to have a gun in our streets.”

WUSA 9 reports that a vigil for the boy will be held Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stanton Elementary playing fields at 2701 Naylor Rd., Southeast.

Brown’s murder is drawing comparisons to Makiyah Wilson. The 10-year-old D.C. girl who was a friend and classmate of Brown’s, was shot and killed in 2018 by a stray bullet during a feud between neighborhood gangs.

Such senseless violence.

The shooter has since told police he thought the driver of the vehicle was reaching for a weapon.

The man charged in the fatal shooting of 11 yr old #KaronBrown said he shot into car thinking the driver was reaching for a weapon. Prosecutors say Tony McClam shot 3 separate times at the backseat where Karon was seated, but never shot at the driver. https://t.co/kbPdnr0ZOk — Keith L. Alexander (@keithlalexander) July 23, 2019

