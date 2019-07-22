Jesus Take The Alcohol: 19 People Die In Costa Rica After Consuming Methanol-Infused Adult Beverages

19 People In Costa Rica Dead After Drinking Suspicious Liquor

If you’re traveling to Costa Rica soon, you might want to read this alarming report!

19 people have died under “suspicious circumstances” in Costa Rica since June 2 after drinking alcohol tainted with methanol, the country’s health ministry said. 14 men and 5 women around the country died after drinking the tainted alcohol between June 2 and July 20, the Costa Rican Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The names of the victims were not listed.

Health officials say that they confiscated 30,000 bottles of liquor suspected to be tainted. There are 6 liquor companies so far that have been bogusly bottled with the tainted drinks. Authorities believe the tainted alcohol was in counterfeit products. This sounds similar to reports of what is happening in the Dominican Republic. Authorities suspect tampered alcohol products have killed a number of tourists there.

The tainted Costa Rica drinks include alcohol — mostly brandy — under the brands: “Guaro Montano”, “Guaro Gran Apache”, “Star Welsh”, “Aguardiente Barón Rojo”, “Aguardiente Timbuka” and “Aguardiente Molotov.”

The perpetrators of the tainted alcohol remain unknown at this. The health ministry says investigations are still ongoing. Be safe folks!