Pure Comedy: Megan Thee Stallion Explains “Big Ol’ Freak” Lyrics To British Classical Music Expert [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion Hilariously Breaks Down Her Lyrics For Classical Kyle

Megan Thee Stallion is typically a great sport when it comes to her interviews and this one is no exception. She met up with a gent known as Classical Kyle and Megan broke down her hit “Big Ol’ Freak” line by line. Probably the funniest part to us had to be when Kyle asked what ‘skeet’ was and Megan told him “I believe you call it spunk over here” and Kyle still had no idea but ‘sensed’ they’d crossed over into inappropriate conversation.

Watch it below:

Do y’all think Kyle was faking the funk some and is probably an undercover freak himself? Either way this has got to be one of the funniest videos on the internet right now.