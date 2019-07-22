#LHHATL: Watch The Reunion Preview Where Karlie Redd Continues To Deny That She Let Pooh Smash [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
LHHATL Reunion Special Preview
It’s been a LONG season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and it’s finally coming to an end.
In the preview of the reunion show, Karlie Redd is still trying to sell the idea that she never had sex with Pooh.
From the looks on the cast’s faces, she needs more people.
Press play to see what happened.
Thoughts? Will you be tuned in?
