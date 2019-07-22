Steven Spielberg Shoots Iconic “America” Scene For ‘West Side Story’ During Harlem Heatwave
- By Bossip Staff
Heatwave Can’t Stop Production On Set Of “West Side Story”
This one is for all our Broadway baes who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the Hollywood version of ‘West Side Story.’
On Saturday Steven Spielberg was photographed filming the classic “America” sequence in Harlem – DESPITE the scorching heatwave that struck New York City.
Keep clicking for more great shots from the set.
Ariana Debose looks like she is killing it as Anita in the movie.
Wardrobe department knocked it out the park too.
