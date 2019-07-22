The Gag Is…. KeKe Palmer Could Land Permanent Spot As ‘Strahan & Sara’ Cohost

The gag is…

KeKe Palmer Considered For Permanent “Strahan & Sara” Position

KeKe Palmer could be getting a new gig. The actress who’s been on hand at ABC’s “Strahan & Sara” while cohost Sara Haines remains on maternity leave could be in consideration for a full-time position.

LoveBScott reports that KeKe Palmer’s excelled so much that she’s being considered for a permanent spot on the show.

According to our sources, the response to Keke’s addition has been so overwhelmingly positive that GMA honchos are trying to ‘figure out’ how to make Keke a permanent part of the ‘Good Morning America’ family.

Oh really?

If you can remember Keke made history back in 2014 as the youngest talk show host with her “Just Keke” show on BET. She also filled in for Wendy Williams earlier this year.

Would YOU be down to watch KeKe Palmer permanently on “Strahan & Sara”???