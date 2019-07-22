Whoops! Kamala Harris Steps In The Middle Of Taylor Swift’s Mayo Splattered Beef With Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun Hosts Kamala Harris Fundraiser And Taylor Swift Fans Object

Sunday night Scooter Braun hosted a fundraiser for Kamala Harris billed as a fireside chat that was attended by his friends/clients Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Scooter shared several photos from the event on his social media…

Not everyone was happy to learn of the event.

One twitter user responded to photos from the event saying:

If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career. — 🌻 Millie James 🌻 (@WaterBottle199) July 21, 2019

It wasn’t the only negative tweet to go out about Braun, who came under direct fire from Swifties and Taylor Swift herself after purchasing the singer’s masters recently.

References to the beef popped up throughout social media, with some users warning Harris that her alignment with Braun could cost her politically.

AND THE SELLOUT AWARD GOES TOO….Kamala Harris! For having Scooter Braun throw her a party with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato just to make people like her. It worked for Hillary…. #SelloutInChief#TaylorSwift #scooterbraun #KamalaHarris #ArianaGrande #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/SE5dhHXg6f — Benjamin D Goldman (@realDannyGold) July 21, 2019

If kamala was really at scooters event then I’ve really lost my respect for her — #Beto2020 (@ghostinxbieber) July 21, 2019

At Scooter Braun's house! All I see is shade directed righhhhttt at @taylorswift13 Kamala, you know not what you've done! https://t.co/WaaWgY5p0v — Carolyn Needham (@CarolynNeedham) July 21, 2019

Kamala Harris, Scooter Braun will donate you any amount of money, Swift’s money, for you to make him look good. And Grande and Lovato will donate everything they can because he’s their his manager and he’ll use them to cut deals.But Braun is using you just like he did Swift — zach olson (@zach_poneys) July 22, 2019

BUT as several outlets jumped to cover the Swifties “outrage” some fans of Swift countered that the reports were just propaganda to further Braun’s agenda.

The only people saying shit about Taylor Swift supposedly being ~upset~ about the Kamala Harris fundraiser is Scooter Braun and his team, hoping to start more negative discussion about Taylor & her morals when in reality Taylor has always supported Kamala and her work — dog girl (ann!e) (@treesswift) July 22, 2019

What do you think? Is Kamala hurting her chances by accepting support from Braun and his clients? Or is this all much ado about nothing?

