Whoops! Kamala Harris Steps In The Middle Of Taylor Swift’s Mayo Splattered Beef With Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun Hosts Kamala Harris Fundraiser And Taylor Swift Fans Object
Sunday night Scooter Braun hosted a fundraiser for Kamala Harris billed as a fireside chat that was attended by his friends/clients Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.
Scooter shared several photos from the event on his social media…
Not everyone was happy to learn of the event.
One twitter user responded to photos from the event saying:
If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career.
It wasn’t the only negative tweet to go out about Braun, who came under direct fire from Swifties and Taylor Swift herself after purchasing the singer’s masters recently.
References to the beef popped up throughout social media, with some users warning Harris that her alignment with Braun could cost her politically.
BUT as several outlets jumped to cover the Swifties “outrage” some fans of Swift countered that the reports were just propaganda to further Braun’s agenda.
The only people saying sh** about Taylor Swift supposedly being ~upset~ about the Kamala Harris fundraiser is Scooter Braun and his team, hoping to start more negative discussion about Taylor & her morals when in reality Taylor has always supported Kamala and her work
What do you think? Is Kamala hurting her chances by accepting support from Braun and his clients? Or is this all much ado about nothing?
