Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Reportedly Vandalized, Staff On High Alert

Jay-Z’s 40/40 staff is on high alert after the club’s front door was vandalized in a possible attempted break-in, TMZ reports. While surveillance footage shows two men hanging around the venue “all week,” authorities don’t feel there’s enough evidence to treat them as suspects.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … NYPD took a criminal mischief report over the weekend after the club’s staff called cops and reported someone had jacked up their front door, in what the staff believed to be an attempted break-in,” TMZ states. “We’re told cops were shown photos of the damaged door, which looked like someone chipped away at it with some sort of instrument. However, officers noted the door had since been fixed.”

See a photo of the door here. After reviewing surveillance footage, there wasn’t any clear evidence of a crime being committed, but according to the site, authorities are still going to investigate. Based on what the staff have seen on their OWN cameras, they reportedly feel “strongly” that someone was, in fact, trying to break in to the venue.

We’re told the club is in possession of footage that shows two suspicious men hanging out in front of the building Friday afternoon, where one of them appears to come to the door in question … according to the staff who reviewed it, anyway. The alarm didn’t go off. Our 40/40 sources also say that upon further review of more surveillance video, the staff noticed these two guys had been hanging around the club all week, with suspicious vehicles driving by around the same times as well. We’re told the club feels they were staking the place out. Now, it should be pointed out that the two men of concern are NOT suspects in the probe yet, as police didn’t feel there was enough there to list them as such.

TMZ goes on to say that the staff is in a “state of worry” and have had “round-the-clock security since Friday because of it.”