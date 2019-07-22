Will YOU Be Watching? Baby Bumpin’ Keyshia Cole & Her Baby-Faced Boo Film BET Reality Show

Keyshia Cole Coming Back To BET With Her New Family

Keyshia Cole is planning to bring her talents and her new love life back to the small screen.

The 37-year-old R&B singer just announced on Instagram that she is currently filming a reality tv show with her boyfriend Niko Khale and her baby boy Daniel Gibson Jr. The show is set to premiere on BET, although she doesn’t reveal a specific date.

Currently, Keyshia is 9 months pregnant! Seems reasonable to try to secure another bag right now. She says,

Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩

But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL

Keyshia also revealed that her little blessing is coming super soon! She says it’s just 10 days until her due date.

Hit the flip for more of Keyshia and her man, Niko. Will YOU be tuning into their new reality show?