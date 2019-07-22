Will YOU Be Watching? Baby Bumpin’ Keyshia Cole & Her Baby-Faced Boo Film BET Reality Show
Keyshia Cole Coming Back To BET With Her New Family
Keyshia Cole is planning to bring her talents and her new love life back to the small screen.
The 37-year-old R&B singer just announced on Instagram that she is currently filming a reality tv show with her boyfriend Niko Khale and her baby boy Daniel Gibson Jr. The show is set to premiere on BET, although she doesn’t reveal a specific date.
Currently, Keyshia is 9 months pregnant! Seems reasonable to try to secure another bag right now. She says,
Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩
But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL
Keyshia also revealed that her little blessing is coming super soon! She says it’s just 10 days until her due date.
Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩 But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL 🥰🦋 @nikokhale @daniel_gibsonjr @marquisha_bitch @fooliemama 🥰 Both MY MOMMIES, HOPEFULLY 🧐Happy to be working back with u @duboseofficial & @connieorlando 🥰lots of Fun and LAUGHTER 🥰 10 DAYS AWAY!!🤰🏽🦋👶🏾🍼
Will YOU be tuning into their new reality show?
Happy SOOOOOOON TO BE A FATHERS DAY Khalè @nikokhale I’m so excited for you, for US!!! 🥳 It takes a strong person to give a meaningful, purposeful, love A true shot 🤞🏽again! But the REAL TRUTH IS, It’s really what both of our hearts desire. The love, matches up, like candy to an apple 🍎 🍏 We go together!!! You’re so sweet on me ( Aaliyah lyric) Love you BOOSKI!!! 😩😂🤰🏽
